Left Menu
Development News Edition

KVIC exploring possibility to use PMEGP electronic units for manufacturing ventilators

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in a video conferencing with its State Directors on Monday asked them to explore the possibility of Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) manufacturing units working in electronics items to convert themselves into manufacturing ventilators.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 23:49 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 23:49 IST
KVIC exploring possibility to use PMEGP electronic units for manufacturing ventilators
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in a video conferencing with its State Directors on Monday asked them to explore the possibility of Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) manufacturing units working in electronics items to convert themselves into manufacturing ventilators.

Speaking to ANI, VK Saxena, chairman, KVIC, said: "KVIC has asked State Directors through video conferencing to convert their electronics units in making ventilators because this is the need of the hour. Also, this measure will help the government in the future as well." In the coming financial year, the KVIC will promote manufacturing units in the field of electronic items, preferably those units which want to make ventilators.

PMEGP is a flagship employment generation scheme of the Central government under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). KVIC is its national nodal agency. Under PMEGP, anyone can take a loan of up to Rs 25 lakh to set up small and medium units in rural and semi-urban areas, in which up to 35 per cent subsidy is provided by the KVIC.

The KVIC has successfully developed a double-layered washable and biodegradable khadi mask and has procured orders for supplying it in large quantities. The reusable mask will be of 7 inches (length) by 9 inches (breadth) with three pleats, four strips at the corner for tying.

Recently, KVIC has also bagged an order to supply 7.5 lakh pieces of khadi masks to Jammu and Kashmir Administration. The Khadi Stitching Centre at Nagrotta near Jammu has been turned into a mask stitching centre, which is producing 10,000 masks per day with a labour cost of Rs 3 per mask. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

Sacred Games Season 3: Cast revealed, What Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels of his famous dialogue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Larson suspended by NASCAR for use of racial slur during esports event

NASCAR has suspended Kyle Larson indefinitely and ordered him to attend sensitivity training after he used a racial slur during a livestream broadcast of an iRacing esports event. NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will ...

Riot Games unveil Teamfight Tactics: Galaxies Championship

Riot Games announced Monday that Teamfight Tactics will crown the first global champion later this year. The Teamfight Tactics Galaxies Championship will take place at the end of Set Three and offer a 200,000 prize pool. Sixteen players fro...

49ers re-sign CB Verrett

Former first-round pick Jason Verrett re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Verrett, 28, has played in just six games since he went to the Pro Bowl with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2015.Verrett played in only one game last season with ...

U.S. government holding firm on airline aid plan, could end up with 3% of American Airlines

The U.S. Treasury Department is holding firm on the terms of a 25 billion offer for government aid to airlines to help them meet payroll during the coronavirus downturn, officials said on Monday, and the plan could give the government more ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020