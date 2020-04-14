2 more COVID-19 cases in Mohali, district count reaches 56

Two more coronavirus cases have been reported from Mohali, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 56, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said. "A 56-year old woman, a family member of an already positive case and a 38-year-old woman have tested positive for COVID-19," Dayalan told ANI.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 167 cases of coronavirus have come to light in Punjab. Out the total, 14 people have been cured and 11 have died. The country has reported 10,363 COVID-19 cases so far. Out of the total, 1036 have been cured and 339 have died due to the infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.