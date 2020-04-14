Veteran Odisha trade unionist Souribandhu Kar dies at 72

Veteran trade union leader, writer and columnist Souribandhu Kar died at a hospital here following a brief illness, family sources said. He was 72 and is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

Kar, who was the general secretary of the Odisha unit of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), was undergoing treatment at a private hospital where he died on Monday night, they said. People from different walks of life, including many Left leaders, mourned his death.

CPI state unit secretary Asish Kanungo and CPI (M) leader Janardan Pati condoled Kar's death, terming it "a great loss for the trade union movement". One of the prominent trade union leaders in Odisha, Kar was actively involved in the Left movement for many years.

A well-known CPI leader from the state, he was associated with movements seeking to safeguard the interests of industrial workers, farm labourers and bank employees. He had also raised his voice against child labour and fought for eliminating the social evil.

Kar, who worked in a bank, has also authored several books including biographies like 'Manabatara Mahan Tirtha', 'Paramhansa Ramakrushna' and 'Rashtranirmata Nehru'. He also wrote several novels, short stories and books for children.

He was honoured with several awards including the prestigious Odisha Sahitya Academy Award in 2012 for 'Manabatara Mahan Tirtha'..

