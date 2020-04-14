Left Menu
Doctor dies in suspected hit-and run-case in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 13:55 IST
Doctor dies in suspected hit-and run-case in Delhi

In a suspected hit-and-run case, a doctor returning from work was killed after a car allegedly crashed into his bicycle in south Delhi's Saket, police said on Tuesday. J P Yadav was posted at the MCD dispensary in Mehrauli, they said, adding that the incident took place on Monday.

According to police, the doctor's car had developed a snag and he was unable to get it repaired due to the ongoing lockdown. So, he decided to go to work on his bicycle. "He came to the dispensary at around 3.30 pm and while on his way back to home, he was taking a right turn near the Malviya Nagar traffic signal when the car hit him. The driver managed to flee from the spot," a police officer said.

The doctor was taken to a private hospital by his colleagues who were behind him in a car, however, he died during treatment, he said. A case was registered at Saket police station and the CCTV footage of Aurbindo Marg is being checked to ascertain the unidentified vehicle, he added.

