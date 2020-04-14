20 control rooms set up under Office of Chief Labour Commissioner

Ministry of Labour and Employment has set up 20 control rooms under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) (C) on a pan India basis due to issues arising in the backdrop of Covid-19. These control rooms have been set up for the following purposes.

To address wage-related grievances of workers employed in the Central Sphere.

To mitigate the problems of migrant workers through coordination with various state governments.

These call centers can be accessed by the workers through Phone numbers, Whatsapp and Emails. These control rooms are being managed by Labour Enforcement Officers, Assistant Labour commissioners, Regional Labour Commissioners, and Deputy Chief Labour Commissioners of the respective regions. The functioning of all 20 call centers is being monitored and supervised by the Chief Labour Commissioner (C) of Head Quarter on a daily basis.

All the concerned officers/officials have been advised to adopt a humane approach to assist the aggrieved workmen to the maximum possible extent and ensure delivery of timely relief to the needy ones.

(With Inputs from PIB)

