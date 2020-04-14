Left Menu
Tikamgarh now 24th district in MP to report COVID-19 case

PTI | Tikamgarh | Updated: 14-04-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:37 IST
Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh has become the 24th district in the state to report a coronavirus positive case, an official said on Tuesday. The lone COVID-19 case from the district is a 38-year-old man from Lamera village who recently returned from the worst-hit Indore, he said.

"With this, the coronavirus has expanded itsfootprint to 24 districts out of the total 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh," he said. The man had worked at the hospital of a Indore-based doctor who had died of COVID-19 last week. He returned to Tikamgarh district on March 28, said Chief Health and Medical Officer, Tikamgarh district, Dr M K Prajapati.

He said family members of the infected man, who was admitted to hospital, have tested negative for coronavirus. PTI COR LAL MAS NSK NSK

