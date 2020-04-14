Left Menu
Central govt sets up 20 control rooms to address wage-related grievances of workers

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has set up 20 control rooms under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) (C) on pan India basis to tackle issues arising out of the COVID-19 crisis, according to an official statement.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 14:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has set up 20 control rooms under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) (C) on pan India basis to tackle issues arising out of the COVID-19 crisis, according to an official statement. These control rooms have been set up to address wage-related grievances of workers employed in Central Sphere and to mitigate the problems of migrant workers through coordination with various state governments.

These call centers can be accessed by the people through phone, WhatsApp and e-mails. These control rooms are being managed by Labour Enforcement Officers, Assistant Labour Commissioners, Regional Labour Commissioners, and Deputy Chief Labour Commissioners of the respective regions, it read further. (ANI)

