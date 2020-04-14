Coronavirus: Women rights groups demand release of human rights activists

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, women rights groups have demanded that anti-CAA protesters, human rights activists and journalists who have been arrested must be released and proceeding against them withdrawn immediately. A statement signed by All India Democratic Women's Association, National Federation of Indian Women and All India Progressive Women's Association said the government must stop the "witch-hunting and targeting of dissidents".

"We demand that all arrests, proceedings and any criminal prosecution of human rights defenders, anti-CAA protesters and journalists should be withdrawn forthwith," the statement said. Kavita Krishnan, activist and Secretary of the All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA) said they have demanded that all human rights defenders, anti-CAA protesters and journalists who have been arrested must be released in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The Centre and state governments should also withdraw all orders that violate civil liberties guaranteed under the Constitution, the statement said. "On this day, the birth anniversary of Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, we call upon all democratic minded people to expose the fascistic character of this government and voice their protest with all possible means," it said. The recent developments show that the government has been targeting intellectuals and activists as well as prominent journalists who have been questioning the government's faulty policies, it said. "This is a serious attack on their democratic, civil and legal rights. FIRs, arrests, imprisonment without evidence have become the new norm," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.