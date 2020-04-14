Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Women rights groups demand release of human rights activists

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:46 IST
Coronavirus: Women rights groups demand release of human rights activists

In view of the coronavirus outbreak, women rights groups have demanded that anti-CAA protesters, human rights activists and journalists who have been arrested must be released and proceeding against them withdrawn immediately. A statement signed by All India Democratic Women's Association, National Federation of Indian Women and All India Progressive Women's Association said the government must stop the "witch-hunting and targeting of dissidents".

"We demand that all arrests, proceedings and any criminal prosecution of human rights defenders, anti-CAA protesters and journalists should be withdrawn forthwith," the statement said. Kavita Krishnan, activist and Secretary of the All India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA) said they have demanded that all human rights defenders, anti-CAA protesters and journalists who have been arrested must be released in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The Centre and state governments should also withdraw all orders that violate civil liberties guaranteed under the Constitution, the statement said. "On this day, the birth anniversary of Bharatratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, we call upon all democratic minded people to expose the fascistic character of this government and voice their protest with all possible means," it said. The recent developments show that the government has been targeting intellectuals and activists as well as prominent journalists who have been questioning the government's faulty policies, it said. "This is a serious attack on their democratic, civil and legal rights. FIRs, arrests, imprisonment without evidence have become the new norm," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

AAI to conduct online programmes for archers and coaches

The Archery Association of India AAI is set to start online programmes to reach out to the coaches and players with the country under lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A member of Frances 1992 Olympic gold-winning team Pascal C...

Swiss coronavirus death toll hits 900 as new cases decelerate

The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 900 people, the countrys public health agency said on Tuesday, rising from 885 people on Monday.The number of people showing positive tests for the disease increased to 25,834 from...

Soccer-Election, not coronavirus, KO's football in Burundi

Burundi, the last African country to allow football to continue through the coronavirus pandemic, suspended its league on Monday but made no reference to the stoppage being linked to the threat of the deadly virus. Instead, Burundi Football...

Nepal government extends lockdown till April 27 as coronavirus cases rise

The Nepal government on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown period till April 27 as the Himalayan nation continued to witness increase in the number of coronavirus cases, according to an official statementThe decision to extend the lockd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020