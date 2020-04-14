Man trapped in OTP fraud, loses Rs 1 lakh

A man from Kodimbala village in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district lost nearly Rs one lakh after he was trapped over phone by a fraudster. Dharanendra Jain, the complainant, received a telephone call Friday evening from a person claiming that he was from the customer care centre of his mobile phone company.

The caller told Jain that his mobile SIM card had to be activated for which an OTP number would be sent. The man sent the OTP to the callers number and within minutes, received a message from his bank saying Rs 50,000 had been deducted from his account.

Before he could file a complaint the next day, his account was debited by Rs 25,000 and Rs 24,900 in two instalments in the early morning. A case has been registered, police said.

