With another instalment for RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction) kits, India has a sufficient number of RT-PCR kits, said ICMR's head scientist Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said at the daily media briefing on COVID-19 situation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:19 IST
India's current stock of RT-PCR kits is more than sufficient: ICMR
ICMR's head scientist Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar speaking at the daily press briefing on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

He further said, "We are also ordering about 33 lakh kits for RT-PCR and 37 lakh rapid kits are expected to come at any point in time." He also informed that till April 13 a total of 2,31,902 samples were tested.

He further said, "We are also ordering about 33 lakh kits for RT-PCR and 37 lakh rapid kits are expected to come at any point in time." He also informed that till April 13 a total of 2,31,902 samples were tested.

Total positive COVID-19 cases have risen to 10,363 in India including 339 deaths and 1,036 recovered, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

