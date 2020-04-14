Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ker demands making State relief funds eligible as CSR contributions

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:10 IST
Ker demands making State relief funds eligible as CSR contributions

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 14 (PTI)Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has demanded that State Relief Funds to be made eligible for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding by making changes tothe Companies Act. "The state government is of the opinion that contributions to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Funds should be included as an eligible expenditure under CSR", Vijayan told reporters here on Monday.

In a federal setup, the relief funds set up by the States for a public purpose cannot be excluded from the eligibility criteria when the same is available for a Central Fund set up with similar objectives and aims,he said. The Chief Minister said in a letter to the Prime Minister,he hadrequested his intervention to "correct this inequality"which was against the principles underlying cooperative federalism and adds to the fiscal stress of the states.

"Necessary changes should be brought in to the Companies Act to include CMDRF also eligible for CSR funding", he said.PTI UD SS PTI PTI PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says it's ready for hypersonic missile talks with U.S.

Russia is ready to discuss hypersonic missiles and other arms control issues with the United States as part of wider discussions about strategic stability, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday. Cold War-era arms control agreements...

HDFC chairman sees 20 pc drop in property prices

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh on Tuesday said he sees 20 per cent drop in property prices of unsold residential inventory, and advised developers to offload their stocks to enhance liquidity position. He also cautioned developers against over...

BTS’s album, 'Map Of The Soul: 7' scores top 40 spots on 'billboard 200'

BTSs album, Map Of The Soul 7 has scored the top 40 spots on billboard 200 in the 7th week. Billboard has now released its charts for the week ending on April 18.Map of the Soul 7 grabs the No. 37 spot on the Billboard 200, which ranks the ...

Kiev says 'no open fire' in forests of Chernobyl nuclear zone

Ukraine said Tuesday only small isolated fires remain at the scene of a blaze that erupted 10 days ago in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, scene of the worlds worst nuclear accident in 1986. There is no open fire, the emergency services said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020