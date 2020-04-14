PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 11 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 473 14 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 31 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 66 29 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 21 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 33 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 1510 30 28 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 5 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 617 55 26 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 184 39 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 33 12 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 270 16 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 24 0 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 258 65 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 386 211 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 14 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 730 51 50 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 2455 229 160 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 60 18 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 8 1 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 184 27 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 969 63 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1204 81 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 592 103 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 35 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 657 49 8 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 137 30 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 10976 1174 365 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 10,815 and the death toll at 353. The ministry said that 1190 people have so far recovered from the infection.

