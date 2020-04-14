Domestic violence victims need not visit police stations during lockdown: Odisha DGP

Left Menu
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:37 IST
Hours after chief minister Naveen Patnaik asked law enforcers to take stern action against people involved in domestic violence, the Odisha Police on Tuesday said complainants need not go to police stations for lodging FIRs during the lockdown period. The police will reach the complainant upon receiving a call and also lodge an FIR, if necessary, DGP Abhaya said.

"On receipt of a telephone call, police will reach the spot/home and take necessary action. The victims can also approach the police through Odisha Police Citizen Portal and Sahayata Mobile App," he said. The DGP issued the instruction to police officers after the chief minister asked the police to give priority to domestic violence cases as such incidents may happen with all members of a family confined within four walls of a house during lockdown.

Though Odisha has so far not registered cases of domestic violence during the ongoing lockdown period, many states have witnessed rise in such cases. Mentioning that domestic violence cases are to be given high priority, the DGP asked the police stations to be alert as such incidents may also happen in the state.

Helpline telephone numbers of police stations and district control room (total 600 plus telephones) should be given wide publicity again, so that victims of domestic violence can use the same, the DGP told the superintendents of police of the districts and DCPs of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. All cases of domestic violence during the lockdown period should be investigated by an officer not below the rank of a sub-inspector of police, and all such cases should be supervised by an officer of rank of DSP or above, he said.

The Investigation Unit for Crime against Women (IUCAW) of the district should remain extra alert and active during the lockdown period, he said..

