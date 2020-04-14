Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modify New Pension Scheme to get fund to aid COVID-19 fight: Employees' organisation urges govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:40 IST
Modify New Pension Scheme to get fund to aid COVID-19 fight: Employees' organisation urges govt

The National Pension Scheme (NPS) for central and state government employees, among others, needs to be modified so that a large part of the contributory fund, which is currently invested in the market, can be made available to governments to supplement their fight against COVID-19, said an employees' federation. Since January 2004, the Centre and state governments have implemented a share-market based pension system for their employees, including the ones in autonomous organizations, president of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme's (NMOPS) Delhi unit Manjeet Singh Patel said. The non-profit organization has over 13 lakh government employees as its members. He said the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has Rs 3.41 lakh crore assets under management in form of contributions from the central and state government, and their employees as on January 31.

There are around 67.76 lakh subscribers of the NPS, 20.82 lakh in the central government and 46.93 lakh in state governments, Patel said quoting the PFRDA data. He said his organization demands that the central and the state governments should come out with relevant legislations to modify this NPS, where both the employees and employer contribute certain sum of money, close on the lines of the Old Pension Scheme.

The old scheme allows contribution of a definite amount of basic salary of the employees into the government's treasury by declaring it a general provident fund (GPF). The GPF, which would be in many crores of rupees, can then be used by the central and state governments to supplement their fight against COVID 19, as the amount will be with their respective treasuries which are under their control and free from the risk of the stock market, said Patel, who works with the Delhi government. For many years, the NPS is being criticized by some associations of central and state government employees and many protests have been held by them demanding restoration of a guaranteed older pension system for old age social economical security, he said. The NMOPS, formed to oppose the NPS system, is working actively in more than 16 states and union territories, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: About 10,300 cases, 342 deaths in 21 days of lockdown; experts say it would have been worse without shutdown

The first 21 days of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown has recorded a spike of about 10,300 COVID-19 cases and over 340 deaths since March 25, and though the jury may still be out on the success of the unprecedented measure billed as worl...

Cigar-shaped interstellar trespasser may be fragment of wrecked planet

A reddish-colored cigar-shaped interstellar object called Oumuamua that is tumbling through our solar system may be wreckage from a planet ripped apart when it roamed too close to the faraway star it once orbited, according to researchers.S...

UK hospital celebrates Indian-origin patient's coronavirus recovery from ICU

A south London hospital on Tuesday celebrated the recovery of an Indian-origin patient after she became the first person to be discharged from their intensive care unit ICU following COVID-19 diagnosis. Johty Kesavan, 51, can be seen on a v...

Delhi will ‘fully implement’ lockdown measures announced by PM Modi: Kejriwal

Lockdown measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be fully implemented in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday and asserted that the national capital will succeed in containing the spread of coronavirus. Welc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020