VP holds meeting with HRD Minister over academic calendar

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday had a meeting with Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and discussed the academic calendar of educational institutes in the backdrop of COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:45 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu having a discussion with Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Twitter/@VPSecretariat). Image Credit: ANI

"The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu had a meeting with Union HRD Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' at Upa-Rashtrapati Bhawan today and discussed the steps being taken to ensure the completion of academic calendar in educational institutions," the official Twitter handle of Vice President tweeted.

They also discussed the way forward for educational institutes so that the students can be provided with "unhindered learning opportunities" during the lockdown period. (ANI)

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

