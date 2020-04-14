Left Menu
46 fresh coronavirus cases, four more deaths in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:29 IST
At least46 fresh cases of coronavirus and death of four more COVID-19 patients were reported from Pune district in the last 24 hours, said officials on Tuesday. While this, the total number of cases in Pune district has now reached 359, while the death toll increased to 38.

"Four more deaths were reported in the state-run Sassoon Hospital on Tuesday. All the deceased had co-morbid conditions (pre-existing illnesses)," said an official from the health department. According to the Pune Municipal Corporation, of the new cases in the district, 44 were reported from the city, taking the tally in PMC limits to 322.

As far as the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is concerned, the total number of cases there has reached 37..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

