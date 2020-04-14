Pak resorts to ceasefire along LoC J-K's Poonch district

Pakistan on Tuesday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district. The ceasefire took place around 2115 hours. The Indian Army is retaliating and further details are awaited.

India has issued a strong demarche to Pakistan for the killing of three Indian civilians, including a child, in unprovoked ceasefire violation on April 12, MEA sources said. The ceasefire violation took place on Sunday when Pakistan resorted to unprovoked artillery fire in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.