Pak resorts to ceasefire along LoC J-K's Poonch district

Pakistan on Tuesday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:36 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Tuesday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district. The ceasefire took place around 2115 hours. The Indian Army is retaliating and further details are awaited.

India has issued a strong demarche to Pakistan for the killing of three Indian civilians, including a child, in unprovoked ceasefire violation on April 12, MEA sources said. The ceasefire violation took place on Sunday when Pakistan resorted to unprovoked artillery fire in Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

