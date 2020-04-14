Left Menu
J-K DGP asks officials to prepare list of personnel for 'Darbar Move'

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 23:05 IST
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday directed officials to prepare a list of the police personnel who will go to Srinagar for the 'Darbar Move' on May 4. Under the bi-annual 'Darbar Move', the government of Jammu and Kashmir functions for six months each in Srinagar and Jammu.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had on Friday ordered the formal opening of the 'Darbar Move'. Singh chaired a high-level meeting with the officers of different wings to finalize the arrangements regarding the 'Darbar Move-2020' at police headquarters. The director general of police asked the officials to take all the precaution and measures in sanitizing and decontaminating the office buildings at Srinagar.

He directed that the required accommodation for the employees should be readied well in advance in accordance with the health protocols. The DGP said in view of COVID -19 all the employees who travel from different districts have to be accommodated in the Srinagar city itself in view of the advisories issued in this regard.

During the meeting, Singh also reviewed the health safety measures being adopted by the police personnel while performing their duties. He said adequate masks, sanitizers and protective gears are available with all wings of Police.

The officers gave a briefing to Singh about the preparations made and precautions taken by their wings and units for the 'Darbar Move'..

