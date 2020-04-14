Left Menu
Development News Edition

Door-to-door screening to be carried out in COVID-19 affected districts: Nitish

PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 23:16 IST
Door-to-door screening to be carried out in COVID-19 affected districts: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday directed officials to start door-to-door screening on the lines of the pulse polio drive to identify coronavirus infected people in COVID-19 affected districts of the state. The drive will be launched from April 16 in Siwan, Begusarai, Nalanda and Nawada districts, Kumar said.

He said those carrying out the screening drive will be given proper training. As per the health department bulletin issued on Tuesday, the total number of positive coronavirus cases stood at 66 with one death in the state while 29 patients have recovered so far.

Close to 7,781 samples have been tested so far, of which 7,715 have been found negative while four have been rejected, the bulletin said. Door-to-door screening will also be carried out in a three-kilometre radius of the residence of the 66 COVID- 19 positive patients of the state, he said.

Kumar gave these directions at a meeting with seniors officials to discuss measures to contain the spread of COVID- 19 in the state. The meeting was held at his official residence. Door-to-door screening will also be carried out of all those people who have come to the state from outside (other states) between March 1 to 23, the chief minister said.

Spitting in public places is not good as it increases the chances of transmission of a contagious disease like COVID- 19, Kumar said while emphasizing the need to make people aware about it. Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar informed the chief minister that door-to-door screening will be carried out by a team and each team will comprise two persons. There will be a supervisor above them who will prepare and submit a list of people who have been screened.

People with symptoms of COVID-19 will be sent to quarantine centres set up at the block level, the principal secretary said, adding that staff going for screening will be given three-layered masks and gloves. The chief minister appealed to people not to misbehave with COVID-19 frontline workers engaged in providing health services as they are working for society and the country by putting their lives at risk.

People should not pay heed to rumours with regard to coronavirus, Nitish Kumar said while asking officials to ensure that people should get correct information. People should maintain discipline in enforcing the lockdown and practice social distancing, Kumar said while asserting that the government is taking every possible measure to tackle the problem of COVID-19.

"We have fought collectively whenever faced by such challenges in the past. I am confident that we will be able to face the challenge of coronavirus pandemic successfully with the help and cooperation of the people," he said. Meanwhile, the chief minister congratulated the 14 patients who have recovered from coronavirus and said their recovery has emboldened the state government's efforts in its fight against COVID-19.

Nitish Kumar wished all the 14 people of a long and healthy life, a government release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers are safe in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said the lockdown doesnt mean lockup and migrant workers were safe in the State. In his address to the people of the State, Thackeray said Nobody wants that you stay in lockup without y...

3 months extension to real estate projects: UP RERA

In view of the lockdown due to COVID-19, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority RERA on Tuesday decided to extend by three months the date of completion of projects which were supposed to be finished between March 15 and Decem...

'Misinfo-demic' about COVID-19 a poison that is putting even more lives at risk: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday warned that a global misinfo-demic about COVID-19 is spreading across the world, proliferating harmful health advice and snake-oil solutions on social media, describing the epidemic of misinf...

Delhi CM appeals to migrant workers to stay, assures them necessary facilities

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to migrant workers and people from other states to stay back in Delhi and assured them that government will provide all the necessary facilities to them. Many of you are from UP, Biha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020