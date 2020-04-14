JK govt issues SOPs for red zones

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday issued stricter guidelines to ensure a “100 per cent” lockdown in areas declared as coronavirus red zones and allow only one opening to the locality to contain the outbreak. The SOPs said the entire red zone will be under surveillance and the people will be contacted periodically for rechecking for symptoms and the only movement across the red zone boundaries would be for essential supplies(medical, grocery, vegetables), medical emergencies, fumigation,sanitation, and enforcement, survey personnel.

The results of the survey will be integrated with the 'Aarogya Setu' app, it said, adding the survey results would be geo-mapped. “There would be a 100 percent survey and screening of all persons in the red zone,” it said.

“As far as possible, there shall be only one opening to the red zone to be manned by a ‘naka’ party and magistrate, it added. Dedicated control rooms shall be established for all red zones individually or in groups depending on the size of the zone.Designated officers will ensure provision of essential commodities,it said. Volunteers will be roped in for assistance and for ensuring home deliveries.

In-case of any emergency,whether medical or otherwise, permission for movement will be provided by concerned SDM and Tehsildar", it said. It asked officials to maintain a “high-degree of communication” with the residents.

For ensuring general safety and other measures, universal usage of face masks shall be ensured in the red zone village and areas and Ayush medicines will be promoted for immunity enhancement..

