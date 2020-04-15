Left Menu
Development News Edition

142 new COVID-19 cases in MP, 99 in Indore alone, tally 757

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 15-04-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 00:10 IST
142 new COVID-19 cases in MP, 99 in Indore alone, tally 757

With 142persons testing positive on Tuesday, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 757, health officials said. With three deaths, the death toll of COVID-19 patients in the state also reached 53.

Since Monday evening, two COVID-19 patients died in Indore while one person succumbed in Bhopal, officials said. Indore, a commercial hub, has reported the highest 427 cases in the state with 99 new cases being reported on Tuesday.

Sixteen new cases were reported in Bhopal, which took the tally of COVID-19 patients in the state capital to 158. Six persons have died in Ujjain, three in Khargone, one each in Chhindwara and Dewas.

The virus has now expanded its footprint to 24 out of 52 districts of the state. Apart from Indore and Bhopal, Morena district has recorded 14 cases, Jabalpur 12 (2 new), Ujjain 26 (2 new), Hoshangabad 15, Khargone 17, Barwani 17 (3 new), Raisen 04, Gwalior six, Khandwa 15 (10 new), Dewas seven (3 new), Sheopur 03, Vidisha 13, Chhindwara 04, Satna two, Dhar 3 (1 new) and Shivpuri two, Ratlam two (one new), Shajapur 4 (3 new), Mandsaur two (one new) and Betul and Sagar one each.

On Tuesday, the first COVID-19 positive case of Tikamgarh district was found, health officials said. The infected man had worked at the hospital of a doctor in Indore who died due to the complications arising from COVID-19 last week, Tikamgarhs Chief Health and Medical Officer, Dr MK Prajapati said.

One patient hails from another state. So far 64 patients have recovered and returned home, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Frozen 3 to get best storyline with a lavish wedding, What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Florida judge: Get out of bed, get dressed for Zoom hearings

A Florida judge has one request for attorneys showing up for court hearings via Zoom Get out of bed and put on some clothes Broward Circuit Judge Dennis Bailey made the plea in a letter published by the Weston Bar Association, news outlets ...

Trump to convene G7 leaders in video link to discuss pandemic

U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a video teleconference with G7 leaders on Thursday to coordinate national responses to the coronavirus outbreak, the White House said on Tuesday. Trump, who is head of the G7 this year, had planned to h...

Defiant Mexican president challenges critics to vote him out early

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday proposed bringing forward a referendum on his presidency to June 2021 from 2022, challenging his opponents to accept the offer and vote him out of office. Critics of the leftist presi...

Cannes film festival difficult to hold 'in original form': organisers

It will be difficult to hold the Cannes film festival in its original form in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said Tuesday, adding they were looking at new ways of hosting the worlds biggest annual celebration of cinema. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020