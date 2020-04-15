Combating COVID-19: Delhi's containment zones rise to 55
The number of containment zones in the national capital has increased to 55, said the Delhi government.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 00:16 IST
The number of containment zones in the national capital has increased to 55, said the Delhi government. The 8 new containment zones are -- Street close to shop No J-4/49, Khirki Extension; Pandit Mohalla and Jain Mohalla, Chirag Delhi; Bara Hindu Rao area; Nawab Ganj area; C-2 Block, Janakpuri; Gali No. 4, B-Block, Shastri Park; Chhuriya Mohalla, Tughlakabad village; and H-3 Block, Jahangirpuri.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday had said that the number of containment zones in the national capital will be increased in the next 2-3 days. He had said that those areas where confirmed coronavirus cases will be found, would be declared as containment zones and 'Operation Shield' will be conducted. Home delivery of essential items and visit to a hospital for an emergency is allowed in these zones.
So far, Delhi has reported 1,561 COVID-19 positive cases. India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 10,815, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
