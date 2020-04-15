Punjab Commission Agents Association to be on strike till April 20

The Punjab Commission Agents Association (PCAA) on Tuesday said that it will not buy the harvested Rabi crop from farmers in the mandis until it is paid the due amount of Rs 138 crore by the State government till April 20.

The PCAA has declared that it will be on strike till April 20 and said that the strike will continue beyond that date if it is not paid its dues by the State government.

"The commission and labour charges for the last paddy season amounts to around Rs 138 crore. If the Punjab government does not pay us the due amount, we will not buy the Rabi crops from the farmers till April 20," said Ashok Kapoor, chairman, Commission Agents Association, Ludhiana, said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.