No plan to run any special train till May 3, says Ministry of Railways

Refuting reports in some sections of media that the Indian Railways was planning to run special trains to help move labourers stranded in different parts of the country to their native places, the Ministry of Railways clarified that it had no such plans till May 3. "It is clarified that all passenger train services are fully cancelled, across the nation, till May 3, 2020, and there is no plan to run any special train to clear the passenger rush," a tweet by the official handle of Ministry of Railways on Tuesday read.

Through the tweet, the Ministry also urged all concerned people to "take note of the same and help us in resisting any wrong news in this regard." Earlier today, IRCTC had said that full refund will be provided for all trains cancelled till May 3 and added that users need not cancel their e-tickets.

It had also said that passengers who have already cancelled their e-tickets will also be eligible for full refunds and added, "no advance reservation of train tickets, including e-tickets, till further advice, however, facility of online cancellation will remain functional." The Ministry of Home Affairs issued orders extending lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases in the country.

"In pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement today, the Government of India issues orders prescribing extension of lockdown for the containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the country till May 3," read the order by the Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)

