Left Menu
Development News Edition

No plan to run any special train till May 3, says Ministry of Railways

Refuting reports in some sections of media that the Indian Railways was planning to run special trains to help move labourers stranded in different parts of the country to their native places, the Ministry of Railways clarified that it had no such plans till May 3.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 01:31 IST
No plan to run any special train till May 3, says Ministry of Railways
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Refuting reports in some sections of media that the Indian Railways was planning to run special trains to help move labourers stranded in different parts of the country to their native places, the Ministry of Railways clarified that it had no such plans till May 3. "It is clarified that all passenger train services are fully cancelled, across the nation, till May 3, 2020, and there is no plan to run any special train to clear the passenger rush," a tweet by the official handle of Ministry of Railways on Tuesday read.

Through the tweet, the Ministry also urged all concerned people to "take note of the same and help us in resisting any wrong news in this regard." Earlier today, IRCTC had said that full refund will be provided for all trains cancelled till May 3 and added that users need not cancel their e-tickets.

It had also said that passengers who have already cancelled their e-tickets will also be eligible for full refunds and added, "no advance reservation of train tickets, including e-tickets, till further advice, however, facility of online cancellation will remain functional." The Ministry of Home Affairs issued orders extending lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases in the country.

"In pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement today, the Government of India issues orders prescribing extension of lockdown for the containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the country till May 3," read the order by the Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Health care workers are 10%-20% of US coronavirus cases

Between 10 and 20 of U.S. coronavirus cases are health care workers, though they tended to be hospitalized at lower rates than other patients, officials reported Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first nat...

Canada's Shaw Communication to temporarily lay off about 10% of workforce

Canadian telecom services provider Shaw Communications said on Tuesday it would temporarily lay off about 10 of its workforce, due to uncertain business conditions driven by the coronavirus crisis. The company had about 10,000 employees, ac...

'Tiger King' gets the comic book treatment

Tiger King, the compelling true crime series set in the world of private zoos and their eccentric owners, is getting the comic book treatment.Tidalwave Productions said on Tuesday it has added the story to its Infamous series of pop culture...

COVID-19 crisis: Over 117 million children at risk of missing out on measles vaccines

As coronavirus pandemic deepens, over 117 million children in 37 countries are expected to miss out on receiving live-saving measles vaccine, the United Nations said on Tuesday. Measles immunisation campaigns in 24 countries have already be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020