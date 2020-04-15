Left Menu
Door to door screening in 4 districts of Bihar to detect COVID-19 cases

Beginning April 16, door to door screening for detection of persons with symptoms of COVID-19 will begin in the four affected districts in Bihar, according to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 15-04-2020 06:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 06:09 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Beginning April 16, door to door screening for detection of persons with symptoms of COVID-19 will begin in the four affected districts in Bihar, according to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. According to a press release by the CMO on Tuesday, the campaign will begin from April 16, covering Siwan, Begusarai, Nalanda and Nawada districts, and with this Bihar will become the first state in the country to adopt such measures.

The initiative will be run along the lines of the Pulse Polio campaign and special focus will be given to areas where the people infected with the disease have been found. Treating the locations where the infected people have been found as the epicentre, door to door screenings will be conducted in a three-kilometre radius with a special focus on senior citizens.

The CM also said that screening of all people who had entered the state between March 1 and 23 should also be conducted through the door-to-door method. Special training, along with medical and protective equipment like masks and gloves, will be provided to the workers who will conduct the screening.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people to help the frontline workers and boost their morale. Bihar, so far, has 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 26 patients have been cured and discharged, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)

