7 new hotspots in Gautam Buddh Nagar district

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Wednesday has added seven new areas in the district as hotspots to halt the spread of the virus.

ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-04-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 10:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Wednesday has added seven new areas in the district as hotspots to halt the spread of the virus. Some of the new hotspots added include -- Sector 50 Noida, Shatabdi Rail Vihar Sector 2 Noida, Eldeco Utopia Sector 93A Noida, Gaur City 14 Avenue Noida Extension, ETA-1 Greater Noida and Kulsera Greater Noida.

As per the order of the District Magistrate, two areas have been completely removed from the list while two others have been partially removed. "Sector 41, Lotus Espacia Sector 100, Sector 30 and Hide Park Sector 78 have been removed from the list of hotspots. All of these areas have one case each and no new case has been reported in the last 28 days since sampling began," the notice read.

With 1,076 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 11,439, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Of the total cases, 9,756 are active cases while 1,305 patients have been cured/discharged and one has migrated.

With 38 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll mounted to 377, as per the ministry. (ANI)

