Left Menu
Development News Edition

DRDL Hyderabad develops kiosk for COVID-19 sample collection

Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad has developed 'COVSACK - COVID Sample Collection Kiosk' - for taking COVID-19 samples from suspected infected patients.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-04-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 12:49 IST
DRDL Hyderabad develops kiosk for COVID-19 sample collection
COVSACK developed by DRDL, Hyderabad. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad has developed 'COVSACK - COVID Sample Collection Kiosk' - for taking COVID-19 samples from suspected infected patients. A patient that undergoes the test walks into the kiosk and a nasal or oral swab is taken by a healthcare professional from outside through built-in gloves.

"The kiosk is automatically disinfected, making the process free of infection spread. The shielding screen of the kiosk cabin protects the health care worker from the aerosols/droplet transmission while taking the sample. This reduces the requirements of PPE change by health care workers," said the ministry of Defence in a press release. "After the patient leaves the Kiosk, four nozzle sprayers mounted in the kiosk cabin disinfect the empty chamber by spraying disinfectant mist for a period of 70 seconds. It is further flushed with water & UV light disinfection," the ministry added.

Post disinfection, the kiosk would be ready to be used for the next patient in less than two minutes. "Voice command can be given through a two-way communication system integrated with the kiosk. It is possible to configure kiosk to be used either from inside or outside as required by the medical professionals," added the ministry.

The kiosk costs nearly Rs. 1 lakh and the identified industry based at Belgaum, Karnataka can support 10 units per day. With 1,076 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 11,439, said the Health Ministry on Wednesday.

Out of the total tally, 9,756 cases are active while 1,306 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. With 38 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has gone up to 377. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ayushmann Khurrana urges India to be patient, follow norms during lockdown 2.0 to defeat COVID-19

Urging all Indians to abide by the extended nationwide lockdown imposed by the central government, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday said that only countrymen possess the power to win over COVID-19 and they can do so by staying at home....

All 5 who died of COVID-19 in Bhopal were gas tragedy victims

All five persons who died due to coronavirus in Bhopal were victims of the 1984 gas tragedy in the Madhya Pradesh capital, an official said on Wednesday. On March 21, some organisations working for the survivors of Bhopal gas tragedy wrote ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Baseball League employees, families invited to COVID-19 test studyMajor League Baseball employees and their families were invited to participate in an independent community testing study...

Cricket-T20 World Cup disruption will cause revenue loss, PCB chief says

Any disruption to the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia later this year would have serious financial implications for most of the cricketing nations, Pakistan Cricket Board PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said on a PCB podcast. The COVID-19 pandemic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020