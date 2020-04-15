KGMU to partner with NCC to spread awareness about COVID-19

The Lucknow-based King George Medical University (KGMU) will soon join hands with the National Cadet Corps to spread awareness about COVID-19. Under the partnership, NCC cadets will be trained in creating awareness and prevention of coronavirus.

KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh on Wednesday said, "NCC cadets, who are above 18 years, will be trained, and KGMU is being made a nodal centre in this regard. E-training module is being prepared by KGMU, and NCC cadets will be given training in prevention and assistance." Currently, there are 1.25 lakh NCC cadets and officers in Uttar Pradesh. "Soon, an agreement will be entered into with NCC officials in this regard. We hope that from the next week, NCC cadets would be imparted training. Trained NCC youths will play an important role in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and can render their services as an additional work force." Vice-Chancellor of KGMU Prof MLB Bhatt has constituted a team of experts in this regard. This team will train NCC cadets and officials.

The team will comprise Prof AK Singh (Plastic Surgery department), Prof Sheetal Verma and Dr Prashant Gupta (Microbiology department) and Dr Adarsh Tripathi (Psychiatry department). The training module will consist of videos, voice over, PPT and short-films. Lectures through video conferencing will also be given from time to time. Training will also be imparted in social distancing, ways of personal safety, environmental safety, distribution of relief material, and giving medicines and treatment.

The cadets will also be trained to generate awareness about usage of masks, sanitisers and removing misconceptions..

