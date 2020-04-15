Goa: Animal lovers seek govt aid to feed strays amid lockdown

Animal lovers in Goa, who have been taking care of stray dogs amid the COVID-19 lockdown, have now sought the state government's help, as the extension of curfew till May 3 has put a strain on their limited resources. Volunteers from several NGOs have been feeding stray dogs, ever since markets and restaurants were forced to remain shut during the nationwide lockdown, which is now in its 22nd day.

South Goa-based animal activist Amit Naik has written to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, urging him to allocate some funds to NGOs working for the welfare of animals. "The extended lockdown has put a strain on the resources of animal lovers, who have been feeding stray dogs since the lockdown was imposed," Naik said, adding that starvation and peak summer heat may lead to casualties among animals.

Another animal lover Fidoll Frida J Pereira claimed that difficulties faced by individual citizens, who care for strays, are not addressed by NGOs who hold meetings with the animal husbandry department. The state government must reserve a quota of food grains for animals too, she said, adding that municipalities and panchayats must place water containers at various locations for strays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.