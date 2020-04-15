Body found in bushes at Kanjhawla in Delhi

The body of a man with gunshot injuries was found lying in the bushes of Karala-Ranikhera road in Rohini's Kanjhawla area, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Chandrashekar alias Shekhar, a resident of Kanjhawala, they said. The incident took place on Tuesday evening, police said. According to the police, Chandrashekhar was involved in four cases of theft and listed as a “bad character” at the Kanjhawala police station. A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the suspects, they added. PTI AMP SRY

