Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt asks states, union territories to maintain zoo, nurseries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:05 IST
Govt asks states, union territories to maintain zoo, nurseries

The state governments and Union Territories have been asked to maintain zoos, wildlife and nurseries, according to fresh lockdown-related guidelines issued on Wednesday by the Home Ministry. They have also been asked to ensure watering of plantation and patrolling, it said.

The Home Ministry has issued revised guidelines, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3. "Staff/workers required to operate and maintain zoos, nurseries, wildlife, fire-fighting in forests, watering plantations, patrolling and their necessary transport movement" to work in the states and Union Territories, the guidelines said.

Reacting to these guidelines, wildlife activist Ajay Dubey said the Centre has taken a very important decision by allowing maintenance of zoos and wildlife. "Lockdown has disrupted the normal life. There is a need to ensure that wildlife in zoos, national park and surrounding forest does not face any problem. Offices required to check fire-fighting in forests have been allowed to remain open in the states and UTs which is a very welcome decision," Dubey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Unfortunate to arrest relatives of stranded Goan seafarers: Digambar Kamat

Goa Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Wednesday termed the arrest of protesting relatives of stranded Goan seafarers as unfortunate and said the state government should take a leaf out of the book of countries that have flown their cit...

S.Koreans brave coronavirus to vote, ruling party set for win

South Korean President Moon Jae-ins ruling party is projected to win a general election on Wednesday, exit polls showed, as mask-wearing voters cast their ballots under strict precautions against the novel coronavirus. The election was clos...

DDCA ombudsman takes action against 4 members

The Delhi and District Cricket Association DDCA ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma Retd on Wednesday debarred four members of the association from performing any DDCA function. The four members are Rajan Manchanda, Apurv Jain, Alok Mittal, and ...

Greece transfers first group of young refugees to EU countries

Greece transferred a dozen unaccompanied children from overcrowded migrant camps to Luxembourg on Wednesday, the first of more than 1,000 relocations that are being expedited amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus on vulnerable groups...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020