Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women labourers in Delhi face problems due to lockdown, want to go home

Amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, women working as daily wage labourers in Delhi are facing problems due to the lockdown. Their common complaint is that they aren't able to reach their children in the villages.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:05 IST
Women labourers in Delhi face problems due to lockdown, want to go home
Women wait for food at a Delhi locality. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, women working as daily wage labourers in Delhi are facing problems due to the lockdown. Their common complaint is that they aren't able to reach their children in the villages. Women from different villages of Jhansi came to the national capital to work as labourers, leaving behind their children. Now that the lockdown has been extended by another 19 days, they are desperate to return to their villages.

"The condition here is getting worse day by day, what will we do by staying here as we no money? Somehow, we manage to get two meals a day, but for how long are we supposed to stay like this?" said Ram Kumari, a daily earner who hails from Jhansi village. She lives in a slum in Sarojini Nagar area. "We are not getting work because our contractor has gone to the village. We did not even get the money and we are left with nothing now. We do not even know what to do, we have small children in the village and the policemen are not letting us go to the village. Once we tried to go to the village but we were sent back," said Malki Bai, who hails from Mahoba.

"The problem is that the lockdown has been extended, we had to go to our village because there is no work here. We are getting food but we have other needs too, for which we have to struggle a lot," said Meera who hails from Sitapur village in Jhansi. Factory labourers and daily wage earners are facing problems due to the nationwide lockdown. Various organisations and people have stepped forward to provide them with food and other essential commodities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 1,561. Till now, 30 people have either been cured or discharged, while 30 deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 11,439, including 9,756 active cases. So far, 1,305 patients have either been cured or discharged while 377 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Unfortunate to arrest relatives of stranded Goan seafarers: Digambar Kamat

Goa Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Wednesday termed the arrest of protesting relatives of stranded Goan seafarers as unfortunate and said the state government should take a leaf out of the book of countries that have flown their cit...

S.Koreans brave coronavirus to vote, ruling party set for win

South Korean President Moon Jae-ins ruling party is projected to win a general election on Wednesday, exit polls showed, as mask-wearing voters cast their ballots under strict precautions against the novel coronavirus. The election was clos...

DDCA ombudsman takes action against 4 members

The Delhi and District Cricket Association DDCA ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma Retd on Wednesday debarred four members of the association from performing any DDCA function. The four members are Rajan Manchanda, Apurv Jain, Alok Mittal, and ...

Greece transfers first group of young refugees to EU countries

Greece transferred a dozen unaccompanied children from overcrowded migrant camps to Luxembourg on Wednesday, the first of more than 1,000 relocations that are being expedited amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus on vulnerable groups...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020