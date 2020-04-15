Women labourers in Delhi face problems due to lockdown, want to go home

Amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, women working as daily wage labourers in Delhi are facing problems due to the lockdown. Their common complaint is that they aren't able to reach their children in the villages. Women from different villages of Jhansi came to the national capital to work as labourers, leaving behind their children. Now that the lockdown has been extended by another 19 days, they are desperate to return to their villages.

"The condition here is getting worse day by day, what will we do by staying here as we no money? Somehow, we manage to get two meals a day, but for how long are we supposed to stay like this?" said Ram Kumari, a daily earner who hails from Jhansi village. She lives in a slum in Sarojini Nagar area. "We are not getting work because our contractor has gone to the village. We did not even get the money and we are left with nothing now. We do not even know what to do, we have small children in the village and the policemen are not letting us go to the village. Once we tried to go to the village but we were sent back," said Malki Bai, who hails from Mahoba.

"The problem is that the lockdown has been extended, we had to go to our village because there is no work here. We are getting food but we have other needs too, for which we have to struggle a lot," said Meera who hails from Sitapur village in Jhansi. Factory labourers and daily wage earners are facing problems due to the nationwide lockdown. Various organisations and people have stepped forward to provide them with food and other essential commodities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 1,561. Till now, 30 people have either been cured or discharged, while 30 deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 11,439, including 9,756 active cases. So far, 1,305 patients have either been cured or discharged while 377 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health. (ANI)

