Civic body members concealing information about outsiders to face FIRs: DC Kangra

The Kangra district administration on Wednesday warned all rural civic body members of penal action in case they shield information about people returning homes in their areas from abroad or other districts and states. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati issued the warning while asking all sub-divisional magistrates in the district to strictly enforce curfew provisions in their jurisdiction.

“Any gram panchayat pradhan and secretary who fail to provide information regarding people of their areas who got back to their homes from abroad, other states or district or have participated in Tablighi Jamaat meet would invite action,” he added. He emphasised that there was a complete ban on entry or exit of any one in the district.

He said SDMs have been asked to issue curfew passes after complete verification of the demand raised. “Any person going to PGI or other health institute for treatment would have to furnish complete information. Similarly, only family members would be provided passes in case of any death or cremation,” he said.

He has also asked district authorities to closely examine curfew passes of people coming from other districts or states and if the pass was found bogus, quarantine them for 28 days on border areas. Four such persons coming from Jammu had been quarantined.

Prajapati also urged people to stay at home to keep themselves and their family safe. Social distancing was the mantra to defeat Corona, he said. He said that any attempt to conceal information regarding return of any person from abroad, other states and districts or participation in Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin in New Delhi would be severely dealt with.

Members of the Panchayati Raj Institutions and concerned secretaries and officials both in rural and urban areas would he held responsible for not sharing such information and FIR would be slapped against them, he said. Any person, having participated in the Tablighi Jammat and failed to inform the authorities about his arrival would face action now, as the time allotted for the same has expired, he added.

The deputy commissioner said there was no restriction on the movement of shepherds (Gaddis) in the district. Mules, horses and camels could also be moved from one place to another. Shepherds were being facilitated by providing ration at suitable places. Fodder was being supplied regularly in the district and concerned SDMs could be contacted in case of any difficulty, he added.

