Lankan national goes missing from Mandam refugee camp

A Sri Lankan national lodged at the Mandapam refugee camp here has gone missing, officials said on Wednesday. Police said Ajay Kumar (30) was lodged in the camp in the district on court directions as he had arrived in the country sans valid travel documents in 2017.

Cases had been filed against him by the Dhanushkodi police in this district and Kottar police in Kanyakumari earlier. Kumar going missing came to light when Deputy Collector Sivakumari inspected the camp and tallied the number of refugees staying there, police said.

Camp records revealed he had not received his ration from March 17. A case has been registered,police at the refugee camp said.

