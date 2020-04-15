Home secretary writes to States, UTs to ensure strict compliance with lockdown guidelines

Left Menu
Home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday wrote to all the states and union territories asking them to ensure strict compliance with the consolidated revised guidelines of the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday wrote to all the states and union territories asking them to ensure strict compliance with the consolidated revised guidelines of the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country. Bhalla, in the letter, said that the State and Union Territory governments cannot dilute the restrictions imposed in the guidelines, but can enforce stricter norms.

"I have already emphasized vide my earlier letter that States/UTs cannot dilute restrictions imposed vide the aforesaid guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. States/UTs may, however, impose stricter measures, than these guidelines as per the requirement of the local areas," Bhalla said in the letter. He also urged the governments and administrations to ensure compliance with the instructions, and direct all concerned authorities for their strict implementation.

"You may also ensure that these guidelines are communicated to all the field agencies and wide publicity is given for the benefit of the public," Bhalla said. Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines to be followed during the lockdown, which was extended till May 3 yesterday. (ANI)

