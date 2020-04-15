Army chief to visit Kashmir to review LoC operations

Left Menu
In view of the surge in ceasefire violations and terrorist activities along the Line of Control (LoC), Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane would be visiting the Kashmir Valley on Thursday to review the ongoing operations there, Army sources said here on Wednesday.

Updated: 15-04-2020 16:40 IST
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the surge in ceasefire violations and terrorist activities along the Line of Control (LoC), Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane would be visiting the Kashmir Valley on Thursday to review the ongoing operations there, Army sources said here on Wednesday. The visit assumes significance as the Pakistan Army has enhanced its efforts to push terrorists into India and is also indulging in large scale ceasefire violations to fulfil its objectives.

"The Army Chief would be in Srinagar to review the counter-terrorist and counter-infiltration operations by the 15 Corps and is also likely to review the operational preparedness of posts on the LoC," Army sources told ANI here. Recently, the Indian Army carried out precision strikes against terrorist launchpads in the Dudhniyal area in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

The operation was undertaken by the force after a series of ceasefire violations and infiltration attempts by the Pakistan army in the Keran sector. Indian Army also killed five terrorists who had infiltrated from the Keran sector on April 1.

The terrorists had used the same launch pad which was targeted and destroyed by the Army later on in Dudhniyal. The frequent ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army are taking place at a time when the whole world is busy battling the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

