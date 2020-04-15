12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, 8 are from Jaipur

The total number of cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan reached 1046 with 12 new cases reported on Wednesday. The Rajasthan Health Department said, "12 more COVID-19 positive cases reported on Wednesday. Eight from Jaipur, one each from Dausa, Nagaur, Tonk, and Jhunjhunu. "

"The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1046 now," it further said. India's tally of coronavirus cases increased to 11,439 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases, 9,756 cases are active while 1,306 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. Thirty-eight new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 377. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

