Post offices in J&K and Ladakh take steps to ensure doorstep delivery of pension

With an aim to fight Covid-19 and to achieve the objective of social distancing and prevent crowding at the post offices, post offices have taken steps to ensure doorstep delivery of pension to the elderly pensioners. The neighborhood Post Office is providing its services to the society and trying to supplement the efforts of the state/local administration to reach out to the masses to fulfill their financial, health care and welfare needs in these challenging times of Covid-19.

Post offices across J&K and Ladakh UTs are being opened with the primary objective of facilitating financial transactions- easy withdrawals and deposits of funds so that the people can have sufficient cash flow to fulfill their day to day requirements of basic needs. In this regard, Aadhaar enabled Payment System (AePS) has also been enabled at the post offices so that the people having a bank account with any bank can withdraw upto Rs 10000/- per month from any Post office. The only condition is that the bank account must be linked with the Aadhaar of the beneficiary.

Special mail arrangement has been done to ensure smooth transmission of priority mail such as Speed Post, Registered Post, etc. to the far-flung and border areas of J&k UT and Ladakh UT. Window delivery of priority mail has also been ensured at the Post offices.

Transmission and exchange of mail-in Ladakh

The Post office is aware of its social obligation and the need to provide relief and succor to the poor and weaker section of the society in this time of crisis. In close coordination with state/local administration efforts are being made to dry ration and safety gears such as masks, sanitizers, and soap to the public. Departmental mail motor vehicles have been placed at the disposal of district/ municipal authorities to provide logistics support in the distribution of food and other items, medicines, etc. Sanitization of Post office premises has also been undertaken in coordination with municipal authorities.

(With Inputs from PIB)

