Assam CM directs police to take good care of migrant workers

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday directed the police to take good care of migrant workers and labourers stranded in the state. Assam government has promised all states that their workers would be safe here and the police must ensure the fulfilment of this commitment, Sonowal said during a review meeting with Superintendents of Police of 10 Upper Assam districts at Dibrugarh.

He also urged the police to facilitate vendors supplying essential commodities and also to keep a check on hoarding. "There should not be any interruption in the supply of rice and other essential items under PDS so that poor section of the society do not face any difficulty", the chief minister said.

Sonowal also called for ensuring un-interrupted supply of essential items passing through Assam to the neighbouring states. Police has a major role in facilitating all other departments in performing their duties effectively while ensuring that strict lockdown is maintained by the people, he said.

The chief minister also urged the people to avoid incidents like the alleged harassment and manhandling of Power department staff by police at Dergaon in Golaghat district recently as this brings shame to the department and overshadows their good works. He appreciated the police for reaching out to many people in distress and directed them to swiftly act on any requirement of medicine, food, particularly of the elderly citizens, pregnant women and children, during the lockdown period.

The chief minister also instructed the SPs to monitor tea garden lines and help the tea community people in consultation with line sardars. He also directed the police to allow free movement to the small tea growers.

He instructed the police to issue immediate warnings to those who post hateful or inciting messages on social media as peace and harmony must be maintained during these difficult times. He also instructed that all Officers in Charge (OCs) of police stations should have a list of ASHA workers working in their areas so that these grassroot health workers do not face any difficulty or harassment due to police action.

DIGs of northern, north-eastern, eastern and central ranges were also present in the meeting which was attended by SPs of Dibrugarh, Sadia, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Majuli, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Golaghat and Charaideo..

