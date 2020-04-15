Left Menu
Development News Edition

Due date to fill Electronic Challan Cum Return for March extended up to 15 May

The due date for March 2020 is ordinarily 15.04.2020, so grace period of thirty days has been allowed to the establishments covered under EPF & MP Act, 1952 to remit the contributions and administrative charges due for March 2020

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:14 IST
Due date to fill Electronic Challan Cum Return for March extended up to 15 May
The ECR, with the said declaration, and contributions and administrative charges for March 2020 are now due on or before 15.05.2020. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Considering the unprecedented situation created by COVID-19 and lockdown announced by the Central Government from 24.03.2020 midnight onwards to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the due date for filing of Electronic Challan Cum Return (ECR) for wage month March 2020 is extended up to 15.05.2020 for employers who have paid wages to their employees for March 2020.

The due date for March 2020 is ordinarily 15.04.2020, so grace period of thirty days has been allowed to the establishments covered under EPF & MP Act, 1952 to remit the contributions and administrative charges due for March 2020

The above decision of the Ministry of Labour and Employment is to support and provide relief to Employers of establishments that have disbursed wages for March 2020 to its employees and an incentive to employers for the wage paid to employees during COVID-19 pandemic. The move is in keeping with the objective of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to prevent disruption in employment and ensure earning to employees to help them fight the pandemic.

This relief will benefit about 6 lakh establishments to file ECRs without default by paying salary to about 5 crore employees.

The employers have to declare the date of disbursement of the wage for March 2020 in the ECR for March 2020.

The ECR, with the said declaration, and contributions and administrative charges for March 2020 are now due on or before 15.05.2020.

The employers disbursing the wages for March 2020 not only get relief of extension of due date for payment of EPF dues for March 2020 but also avoid liability of interest and penalty, if they remit on or before 15.05.2020.

(With Inputs from PIIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka makes two high-profile arrests in Easter Sunday attacks

Sri Lankan police on Wednesday claimed to have made two high-profile arrests in the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks by arresting a prominent lawyer and a Muslim political party leaders brother who allegedly had links with one of the suicide bomb...

Hi-tech monitoring, evaluation platform set up to take down fake news

Government has set-up a hi-tech monitoring and evaluation platform in an effort to ramp up state capacity to monitor and respond to misinformation and fake news proliferating during the COVID-19 outbreak.In a statement, acting Communication...

Global stock markets and oil prices slide as virus cost mounts

Global stocks sank Wednesday as the coronavirus infects the global economic outlook, while oil prices slumped as OPEC-led output cuts were deemed insufficient to soak up a vast supply glut. Sentiment turned sour Wednesday on grim warnings o...

Banks brace for big loan defaults by US, global customers

The major banks in the US are anticipating a flood of loan defaults as households and business customers take a big financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Bank of America and Citigroup said Wednesday that their profits sank more than ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020