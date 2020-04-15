Left Menu
Migrant workers in Delhi survive on government food

In several areas of the national capital, migrant workers are surviving on the food given by the government here amid lockdown imposed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

15-04-2020
A migrant worker speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

In several areas of the national capital, migrant workers are surviving on the food given by the government here amid lockdown imposed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Gandhi Nagar Market area in the city-state is one such area where workers are surviving on the food given by the Delhi government.

A migrant worker said: "There are problems as we have children as well. The only thing which is saving us is the food that is provided by the government here." A woman migrant worker in Sarojini Nagar said that her family is getting food but that is not enough

"What we will do here? We have children in our village. We will get food in the village, but here we only get rice and that is not sufficient," she said. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that a few relaxations have been given to the movement and operations of some more industries in areas that have not been declared as hotspots or containment zones.

"Though the guidelines issued on March 24 regarding the lockdown remain the same, some more exemptions have been given in areas which have not been declared as hotspots or containment zones," an MHA official told media persons here. The MHA also said that consolidated revised guidelines have been issued, which outline the permissions for the movement of goods and services. (ANI)

