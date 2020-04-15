Indian bats don't have ability to transmit coronavirus: ICMR

Indian bats do not have the ability to transmit coronavirus, said ICMR's head scientist Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar here on Wednesday. "At the time when the Nipah virus occurred, we started an investigation on the Indian animals to see which all have the ability to spread such kind of virus. Here, we identified two Indian bats which have coronavirus. However, this kind of coronavirus did not generate from our bats," Dr Gangakhedkar told ANI.

He also said: "Only once in 1000 years does such mutation happens which has the ability to transmit coronavirus to humans." India has reported 11,933 positive cases of coronavirus, which has claimed 392 lives so far. (ANI)

