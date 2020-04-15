With 22 fresh cases, J&K now has 300 COVID-19 infections

Srinagar, Apr 15 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir reached 300 as 22 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the Union territory on Wednesday, officials said. "As many as 22 persons have tested positive today. Out of these, 18 belong to Kashmir and four to Jammu division," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said. He said the total number of cases in Kashmir stood at 246 now while Jammu division had 54 cases so far. There are 266 active cases in the Union territory and four patients have died while 20 have recovered.

More than 55,000 people have been kept under surveillance including those who are either in government established quarantine facilities or in home isolation. "Till date, 55,498 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which include 7,760 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by the government, 365 in hospital quarantine, 244 in hospital isolation and 30,952 under home surveillance. Besides, 16,173 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period," an official said.

