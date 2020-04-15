Left Menu
Development News Edition

First COVID-19 patient of Tripura recovers, discharged from hospital

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:04 IST
First COVID-19 patient of Tripura recovers, discharged from hospital

The first COVID-19 patient of Tripura was discharged from hospital on Wednesday as she has recovered and tested negative in consecutive tests, said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. The 46-year-old woman from Gomati district tested positive for COVID-19 on April 6 and was admitted to Agartala Government Medical College and Gobinda Ballav Pant Hospital.

The chief minister in a tweet said, "She has been sent for institutional quarantine for 14 days under medical supervision at Udaipur. I pray to Mata Tripura Sundari so that state turns corona free soon." The woman had travelled to Guwahati. The samples of the woman tested negative for the novel coronavirus for the second time on Monday, officials said.

On April 10, a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel also tested positive for coronavirus. Both the TSR personnel and the woman had travelled in the same train on March 19. Tripura so far has reported two COVID-19 case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK extends cut-off date for state wage payments after protests

Britains finance ministry extended on Wednesday the cut-off date for its scheme to pay 80 of the wages of workers who are temporarily laid off because of the coronavirus crisis after protests from people who stood to miss out.The eligibilit...

Ryanair sees quick airline recovery marked by low fares

Ryanair is steeling for an airline price war that it expects to win once coronavirus restrictions are lifted and passengers flock back to tourist destinations, Chief Executive Michael OLeary told Reuters on Wednesday. Brushing off forecasts...

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi calls Trump WHO decision senseless, dangerous

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday called President Donald Trumps decision to halt funding for the World Health Organization senseless and dangerous, and said it would be challenged.The Presidents halting of fun...

Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis - More than two million cases - There have been at least 2,001,204 reported infections in 193 countries and territories since the virus emerged in China in December, according to an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020