On second day in row, migrant workers gather on Surat roads

Hundreds of migrant workers gathered on the streets of Surat in Gujarat on the second consecutive day on Wednesday, officials said. About 300 workers came out on Ved Road in Pandol industrial area around 4 pm over some petty issues related to the food being served to them, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) DJ Chavda.

Thousands of migrants from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha, who work in factories in Surat, have been stuck in Pandol area due to the coronavirus lockdown. They are served food by authorities with the help of some NGOs.

"While one group of workers demanded that food be served near their houses, others wanted the serving point closer to them. These workers also complained that the food being served to them was tasteless. Luckily, police resolved the matter in time and dispersed these workers" said Chavda. On Tuesday also, hundreds of migrant workers came out on roads in Varachha area of the city demanding that they be allowed to go to their native states, hours after the Centre extended the national lockdown period till May 3.

Recently, some migrant workers had hurled stones and resorted to arson in Laskana area of the city with a similar demand..

