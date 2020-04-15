Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:37 IST
Policeman on sick leave test positive for Covid-19

For the first time in West Bengal, a police constable has tested positive for Covid-19, a state health department source said on Wednesday. The Kolkata Police constable has been suffering from kidney ailments for quite some time and was on sick leave.

The man, who is in his early 50s, is currently admitted to the special isolation ward of the state-run MR Bangur Hospital, the source said. Posted at a police station in the North Division of the Kolkata Police, he had been taken to a government hospital for his kidney ailments.

"As he had mild symptoms of coronavirus infection, doctors did not take any chance. His swabs were tested and the results came positive. He was then shifted to the MR Bangur Hospital," the source said. "The policeman's family members were kept under home quarantine. Swab tests will be conducted on them," he said.

West Bengal till Wednesday has reported seven deaths while 164 people have been infected by coronavirus so far..

