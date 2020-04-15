PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 11 10 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 502 14 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 32 2 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 70 29 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 21 9 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 33 17 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 1561 30 30 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 5 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 766 59 33 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 190 42 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 36 12 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 300 20 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 27 0 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 279 80 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 387 218 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 16 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 938 64 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 2916 295 187 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 7 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 60 18 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 8 1 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 186 27 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 1046 74 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1242 118 14 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 644 110 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 37 9 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 727 55 11 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 164 42 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 12220 1373 417 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 11,933 and the death toll at 392. The ministry said that 1344 people have so far recovered from the infection.

