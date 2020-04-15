NE region reports 38 coronavirus cases, Sikkim virus free: Jitendra Singh

The Centre has been coordinating with eight northeastern states in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic and only 38 cases have been reported from the region so far, said Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region on Wednesday. He informed that Sikkim and some other states in the region have remained corona free.

"We have been coordinating with 8 States in the Northeast. We had just 38 cases in Northeast till last evening. Sikkim and some other states are totally corona free," Singh told ANI here after chairing a meeting at the ministry over COVID-19. According to the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, the highest number of coronavirus cases, 33, in northeast were reported from Assam, including 1 death.

Meanwhile, the first COVID-19 patient each in Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh have tested negative for coronavirus after being under isolation for over 2 weeks. (ANI)

