Guj govt chalks out master plan for lockdown relaxation

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:08 IST
Guj govt chalks out master plan for lockdown relaxation

The Gujarat government on Wednesday said it has finalised a 'master plan' on giving some relaxations to industries, construction sector and other economic activities during the ongoing lockdown. The detailed master plan was finalised during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The chief minister addressed the meeting through the video-conference facility. The master plan for relaxation to certain sectors has been finalised as per the central government's guidelines, an official release said.

The contents of the plan will be announced on Thursday, it added. During the meeting, Rupani asked ministers and district collectors to chalk out a plan for water supply in cities and rural areas since the summer season has set in.

During the cabinet meeting, the chief minister also asked the collectors to make sure that cotton ginning mills as well as oil mills are operational in their respective districts..

