Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi reports only 17 new COVID-19 cases

The national capital on Wednesday reported only 17 positive cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,578 in the city.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:31 IST
Delhi reports only 17 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The national capital on Wednesday reported only 17 positive cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,578 in the city. "17 new positive cases and two deaths were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the national capital now stands at 1,578 including 1080 positive cases from 'Special Operations," said an official statement.

The statement further said that a total of 32 deaths have been reported in the city so far. To contain the spread of the coronavirus, the government has added another area in its list of containment zones.

"One more area, G, H and I Blocks of Police Colony in Model Town, has been identified as containment zone by the Delhi government, taking the total number of containment zones in the national capital to 56," adds the statement. The government has appointed 10 officials to look into the problems being faced by the people from other States, who are stranded in Delhi due to lockdown. These 10 officials will submit a report to Chief Secretary Vijay Dev twice a week, giving details of measures taken to resolve their issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Chandigarh tally reaches 21

A total of 21 positive COVID-19 cases are reported from the Union Territory till now. According to the authorities, 319 samples have been tested.Meanwhile, nine patients have been cured, and the Union Territory has witnessed no COVID-19 rel...

41 arrested in J-K's Kupwara district for violating lockdown orders

Police on Wednesday arrested 41 persons in Jammu and Kashmirs Kupwara district for violating prohibitory orders imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The arrests were made in Handwara area of the north Kashmir district, a ...

TN govt defends policy on regulating COVID-19 relief by NGOs, individuals

Defending in the Madras High Court its order regulating private relief efforts during coronavirus lockdown, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said there is a significant risk of community spread if NGOs, groups and others take up such ...

New round of EU-UK Brexit trade talks next week

British and European Union officials on Wednesday agreed to schedule three new rounds of post-Brexit trade talks, starting next week, after the coronavirus epidemic disrupted their negotiating timetable. A joint statement following a call b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020